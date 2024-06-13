New York City Man Caught With ‘Illegal Aliens’ In Upstate New York

A New York City man was caught transporting "illegal aliens" for a large sum of money.

Officials from the Northern District of New York court announced a Brooklyn man was found guilty of "illegally transporting aliens."

Jury Convicts Brooklyn, New York Man of Illegally Transporting Aliens

Canva Canva loading...

Ydenis Adames-Ramos, 36, a native of the Dominican Republic living in Brooklyn, New York, was convicted following a three-day jury trial

On March 11, 2023, Adames-Ramos drove from his home in Brooklyn home to Chateaugay, New York.

There he picked up three people who "illegally" entered the United States, officials say

New York City Man Caught With 'Illegal Aliens' In Chateaugay, New York

Canva Canva loading...

"He then transported those illegal aliens in the Chateaugay, New York area, shortly before being stopped by United States Border patrol," the Northern District of New York stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

According to the Oxford Dictionary, an illegal alien is "a foreign national who is living without official authorization in a country of which they are not a citizen."

Wanted To Drive 'Illegal Aliens' To Queens, New York For Large Payment

Canva Canva loading...

Adames-Ramos was trying to drive the "illegal aliens" to Queens, New York for a $2,000 payment, officials say.

Sentencing In Albany, New York

Adames-Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced in Albany in October. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

Top 10 States Obsessed With Aliens & UFOs

Top 10 States Obsessed With Aliens & UFOs Here's the methodology from Bookies.com "https://bookies.com/picks/most-obsessed-states-aliens-ufos." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

What Would You Do If Aliens Landed On Earth?

What Would You Do If Aliens Landed On Earth? Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan

Keep Reading: