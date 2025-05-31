New York Beach Named “Bacteria Hotspot” in Alarming New Report

Headed to the beach? One spot in New York was just named a national bacterial hotspot. Here are all the beaches you might want to avoid this summer.

The Surfrider Foundation just released its annual clean water report that highlights "America’s Beach Bacteria Hotspots."

One beach in New York State (sadly) made the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

Canva Canva loading...

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. That means many went to the beach, or are starting to plan their beach trips for the summer.

Because over 100 million will go to the beach this summer, to enjoy the sand, sunshine, and water, the Surfrider Foundation releases its yearly report to "build awareness of issues that affect water quality and your health at the beach."

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Below are America's top 10 "Beach Bacteria Hotspots," according to Surfrider Foundation.

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.

"Nearly 10 trillion gallons of untreated stormwater runoff flow into U.S. waterways every year, carrying a cocktail of pollutants including road dust, oil, animal waste, fertilizers, and other chemicals. Years of neglect and underfunding have also left America’s outdated wastewater infrastructure in disrepair," Surfrider Foundation states.

Canva Canva loading...

To craft the list, the Surfrider Foundation says they "broke" testing records in terms of sampling sites and water quality tests.

In total, 10,120 water samples were collected from 604 distinct sampling sites.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water