New York Awards $20 Million To Help Refugees Get Work, Adjust
New York State is helping over 4,000 refugees get jobs and transition to life in the Empire State.
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that $20 million was awarded to help refugees find and maintain employment in New York.
Nearly 4,200 refugees resettled in New York State in the pat year, according to Hochul's office. the money will also help these recently resettled refugees transition to life in the Empire State.
“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.”
$20 million was awarded to 17 community-based organizations. These organization help refugees get jobs and adjust to life in America.
Money will be spread out across New York State.
Recipients include:
Mid-Hudson Valley
- Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500
Capital Region
- U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700
- Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566
New York City
- Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400
- Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300
- CAMBA Inc., $400,000
- Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679
- El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000
Long Island
- Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500
Southern Tier
- American Civic Association Inc., $148,742
Western New York
- Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604
- Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000
- Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741
Finger Lakes
- Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427
- Rochester City School District, $1,000,000
Mohawk Valley
- The Center, $1,560,000
Central New York
- Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, $4,055,841
