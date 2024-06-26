New York Awards $20 Million To Help Refugees Get Work, Adjust

New York State is helping over 4,000 refugees get jobs and transition to life in the Empire State.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that $20 million was awarded to help refugees find and maintain employment in New York.

Nearly 4,200 refugees resettled in New York State in the pat year, according to Hochul's office. the money will also help these recently resettled refugees transition to life in the Empire State.

“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.”

$20 million was awarded to 17 community-based organizations. These organization help refugees get jobs and adjust to life in America.

Money will be spread out across New York State.

Recipients include:

Mid-Hudson Valley

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500

Capital Region

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700

Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566

New York City

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400

Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300

CAMBA Inc., $400,000

Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679

El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000

Long Island

Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500

Southern Tier

American Civic Association Inc., $148,742

Western New York

Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741

Finger Lakes

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427

Rochester City School District, $1,000,000

Mohawk Valley

The Center, $1,560,000

Central New York

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, $4,055,841

