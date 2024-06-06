New Technology Makes ‘Terrifying’ Discovery In Hudson Valley, Lives Saved

Officials believe this new technology "saved many lives."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports it has "successfully integrated" the SOTER RS body scanner into the Corrections Division's security screening protocols.

New Technology Working In Orange County Jail

"This advanced technology enhances the screening process for inmates in a nonintrusive and highly effective manner," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "The SOTER RS body scanners play a crucial role in detecting and preventing contraband smuggling within the Correctional Facility. They significantly mitigate the associated risks of having contraband in a correctional facility."

In the past six months the new body scanners have helped officials find drugs on at least five people, officials say.

"The scanners have already proven their value, and we are confident they will continue to create a safer environment for all who enter our facility," Colonel Lawrence Catletti said.

Advanced Technology Helps With Two "Significant" Findings

In the past few weeks the body scanners helped with "two significant contraband findings" on two inmates entering Orange County Jail, officials say.

A ceramic knife was found with one body scan. The second positive body scan resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of drugs.

One body scan found 9.3 grams of cocaine, (24) 15mg oxycodone pills, 5.6 grams of buprenorphine, 10.2 grams of marijuana, two functional lighters, two bundles of rolling paper.

A second scan found more marijuana and fentanyl, officials say.

"Just thinking about the dangers posed by these items in our facility is terrifying. Intercepting these dangerous drugs and weapons potentially saved many lives," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said.

The names of the inmates found the the knife and drugs haven't been released. It's unclear if any charges were filed.

