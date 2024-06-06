New Technology Makes ‘Terrifying’ Discovery In Hudson Valley, Lives Saved
Officials believe this new technology "saved many lives."
The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports it has "successfully integrated" the SOTER RS body scanner into the Corrections Division's security screening protocols.
New Technology Working In Orange County Jail
"This advanced technology enhances the screening process for inmates in a nonintrusive and highly effective manner," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "The SOTER RS body scanners play a crucial role in detecting and preventing contraband smuggling within the Correctional Facility. They significantly mitigate the associated risks of having contraband in a correctional facility."
In the past six months the new body scanners have helped officials find drugs on at least five people, officials say.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
"The scanners have already proven their value, and we are confident they will continue to create a safer environment for all who enter our facility," Colonel Lawrence Catletti said.
Advanced Technology Helps With Two "Significant" Findings
In the past few weeks the body scanners helped with "two significant contraband findings" on two inmates entering Orange County Jail, officials say.
A ceramic knife was found with one body scan. The second positive body scan resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of drugs.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
One body scan found 9.3 grams of cocaine, (24) 15mg oxycodone pills, 5.6 grams of buprenorphine, 10.2 grams of marijuana, two functional lighters, two bundles of rolling paper.
A second scan found more marijuana and fentanyl, officials say.
"Just thinking about the dangers posed by these items in our facility is terrifying. Intercepting these dangerous drugs and weapons potentially saved many lives," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The names of the inmates found the the knife and drugs haven't been released. It's unclear if any charges were filed.
These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State
These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State
"The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)."In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young
Photos: Bus Full of New York Prisoners Goes Up In Flames Near I-84
Photos: Bus Full of New York Prisoners Goes Up In Flames Near I-84
Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber
Keep Reading:
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams