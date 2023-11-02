New Rule In New York State Will Stop ‘Dangerous’ Kid’s Activity

New York State lawmakers have changed a "dangerous" law that may help prevent "catastrophic" injuries.

On Tuesday, New York Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) announced that her bill that raises the age to drive an ATV was signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Bill Raising the Age for Driving an ATV from 10 to 14 is Signed into Law

The bill officially raises the legal age for operating an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in New York State from 10 to 14.

“ATVs are very dangerous and it’s unbelievable that until now children as young as ten years old, 4th graders, have been allowed to operate them legally in New York State,” Paulin stated. “ATVs weigh hundreds of pounds and reach speeds of 70 miles per hour or more. Machines of their weight and speed are just not suitable for young children to operate, and we have seen many preventable tragedies as a result, including here in Westchester County."

Why ATVs Can Be Very Dangerous In New York State

New York is among the top 10 states with reported ATV accidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There were 433 ATV-related deaths in New York between 1982 and 2012, officials say.

“Raising the age of ATV riders from 10 to 14 years old will help to ensure that both riders and natural resources are better protected from damage due to inexperienced and immature riders using ATVs in the Adirondacks,” Protect the Adirondacks Deputy Director Claudia Brayme said.

The bill also states that children under the age of 16 driving an ATV will now need to be supervised by someone who is 18 years old or older.

“Outdoor recreation should not come with a high risk of catastrophic injury,” State Senator Pete Harckham, who spearheaded the bill in the Senate stated. “Our common-sense legislation to raise the age of ATV use from 10 to 14 years old while requiring safety courses will help eliminate potential accidents caused by use of vehicles that can travel as fast as an automobile."

