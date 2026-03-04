New York Moving Shift: Where The Youth Is Moving To Now

New York is pulling in young professionals at a record pace. See the staggering migration numbers for 2026.

A new map is tracking where Generation Z is choosing to live, and parts of New York are on the rise.

New Map Reveals Where Gen Z Is Moving — And Some New York ZIP Codes Are Surging

Artur Artur loading...

A new map tracking Gen Z migration trends is giving us the clearest picture of the place of where Gen-Z wants to move to.

Gen-Z was born roughly between 1997 and 2012.

MovingPlace used IRS migration figures and other federal data to highlight where this younger crowd is relocating to.

MovingPlace analyzed nearly 15 million adult moves between January 1 and December 31, 2025, including more than 335,000 Gen Z relocations, to determine the hottest ZIP codes, cities, and states for the youngest generation entering the housing market.

Two New York ZIP Codes Just Made The Top 5

Mikalai_Manyshau Mikalai_Manyshau loading...

Two New York ZIP codes ranked among the hottest in America.

Even though Gen Z accounts for a small share of total moves right now, their migration patterns offer an early warning, or opportunity, for cities and towns trying to attract younger residents.

The common theme? Walkable neighborhoods. Strong job markets. Rental-heavy housing. Vibrant social scenes.

Manhattan And Brooklyn Are Pulling Gen Z In

francois-roux francois-roux loading...

The study found ZIP code 10016 in Midtown Manhattan ranked third nationwide, with a migration ratio of 23.5. That means for every Gen Z resident who left, more than 23 moved in.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This area isn’t cheap. The average home price tops $826,000.

But Gen Z isn’t buying there, they’re renting. With an average income of more than $153,000 in the area and nonstop access to jobs, nightlife, and transit, it checks nearly every box for young professionals prioritizing career growth and lifestyle.

Brooklyn Ranks 5th

Purestock Purestock loading...

Not far behind, Brooklyn’s 11221 ZIP code ranked fifth nationally with a 17.5 ratio.

Known for its creative energy, bars, pop-ups, and studios, the area offers slightly more breathing room than Manhattan while still sitting a quick train ride away.

Rent isn't cheap. Studio apartments average more than $2,300, but compared to central Manhattan, it’s seen as a value play for young renters.

The #1 ZIP Code Might Surprise You

The top ZIP code in America for Gen Z? 55401 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a staggering migration ratio of 25.0.

It’s walkable, sits along the Mississippi River, and offers a median home price under the national average, around $372,500, with strong salaries and urban amenities.

The study says Gen Z is targeting areas that blend affordability, job markets, and social scenes.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Keep Reading: