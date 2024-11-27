New Holiday Created In New York To Honor Legendary Upstate New York Woman

A "legendary" Hudson Valley resident has inspired a brand-new holiday in New York State.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Sojourner Truth Day is going to be a state holiday in 2025.

New Bill Establishes Annual Day of Recognition for Legendary Abolitionist and Women's Rights Advocate Sojourner Truth, Who Was Born in Ulster County

Portrait of Sojourner Truth Getty Images loading...

Starting in 2025, November 26 will be Sojourner Truth Day in all of New York State.

The new holiday honors the "legendary abolitionist and women's rights advocate."

“Sojourner Truth was one of the greatest leaders in American history, dedicating her life to the fight for freedom and equality,” Hochul said. “Establishing an annual commemoration of Sojourner Truth's legacy is a fitting tribute to this New York-born icon.”

Born In Ulster County, New York

Portrait Of Sojourner Truth Getty Images loading...

Truth was born in in Ulster County in 1797. She was enslaved in New York until she escaped in 1826.

Years later, she became the first black woman to successfully sue for her son's emancipation from slavery.

Truth spent the rest of her life fighting for the abolition of slavery across the country.

Our bill to establish Sojourner Truth Day in New York began with students from the Kingston YMCA Youth Crew, who recognized our responsibility in New York State to share her journey as one of the most prolific abolitionists and women’s rights activists of the time," State Senator Michelle Hinchey said.

Truth passed away in 1883 at the age of 86.

State Park In Kingston Honors Truth In Kingston, New York

Gov Hochul's Office Gov Hochul's Office loading...

In 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston.

