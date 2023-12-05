New Fungus Spreading In New York State For First Time Ever

A popular whiskey company is accused of causing an outbreak of a new fungus in New York State.

WhistlePig is accused of causing a whiskey fungus outbreak in New York State

Whiskey Fungus Outbreak In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The New York State DEC confirmed the presence of Baudoinia compniacensis, often called whiskey fungus, in New York.

Whiskey fungus can withstand a large range of temperatures but typically requires high relative humidity and periodic rain to form.

The fungus can grow on a variety of surfaces, including plants, brick, metal, stainless steel, concrete, and plastic, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Canva Canva loading...

"(The) black fungus that is velvety or crust-like and can reach 1-2 cm in thickness. While it is black in color, this is not Stachybotrys, often referred to as black mold," Indiana State Department of Health states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In 2017, WhistlePig Whiskey began storing distilled whiskey made in Vermont in Mineville, New York.

Canva Canva loading...

This past week, the DEC tested mold from the hamlet in the town of Moriah in Essex County, New York and confirmed the presence of whiskey fungus.

Essex County Google loading...

This marks the first time the fungus has been confirmed in New York State, according to the Adirondack Explorer.

According to Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava WhistlePig is not in violation of any regulations.

“Some things you’re going to have to live with,” he told the Adirondack Explorer. “But I agree with the homeowners. If I was next door, I would expect something.”

Dozens of residents reported "black gunk" or mold, believed to be whiskey fungus on their homes.

Canva Canva loading...

WhistlePig confirmed “ethanol can accelerate growth” of whiskey fungus, but it's “not exclusively the result of whiskey storage.”

The company also said the fungus has "no known health or safety risks.”

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.