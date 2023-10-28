New Fungus Killing 90% Of Hibernating Bats In New York State
Officials are worried about the arrival of a new fungus that is killing a large number of bats in New York State caves.
On Tuesday, the New York State DEC raised awareness about the critical role of bats in the environment.
Annual Halloween Week Observance Raises Public Awareness to Help Reduce Human Disturbance to Endangered and Threatened Bats
White-Nose Syndrome Killing Bats Across New York State
The DEC also highlighted a new fungus, white-nose syndrome which is killing over 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites across New York, according to the DEC.
Tri-colored bats have experienced a 98-percent population decline due to white-nose syndrome, according to the DEC.
"There is currently no treatment for bats suffering from white-nose syndrome," the DEC states.
New York State Residents Told To Not Visit Caves During Late Fall, Winter
Wildlife officials learned that reducing disturbances at hibernation sites during the winter can help the remaining bats survive.
