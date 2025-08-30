New Blood Pressure Rules Can Save Millions Of New Yorkers

Doctors just released new blood pressure guidelines that will impact millions of New Yorkers. Here’s what’s changing and why it matters.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology are out with new blood pressure guidelines for the first time in years.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

High blood pressure is one of the 10 leading causes of death in New York State.

Doctors Recommend Limiting Alcohol For Blood Pressure

New guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology say limiting alcohol intake is good for blood pressure.

Experts say it's ok to have a few drinks, but believe men should keep drinks to no more than two a day and just one drink for women. It's the first time the national guidelines for minimizing the risk of hypertension have been updated since 2017.

Nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults had high blood pressure (≥130/80 mm Hg), which is the #1 preventable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure, as well as kidney disease, cognitive decline and dementia, officials say.

Changes To How Blood Pressure Should Be Treated

The experts now believe that if your systolic blood pressure is in the 130 to 139 range, before medication is recommended, your doctor should first encourage you to adopt healthy lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle changes include a heart-healthy diet, getting to a healthy weight for your height and age, reducing salt, and at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. That's just over 20 minutes of physical activity per day.

Medication should be recommended if lifestyle changes don't lower the blood pressure.

This is a change from guidelines in 2017 that said lifestyle changes and medication should be prescribed if systolic blood pressure was above 140.

