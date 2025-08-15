Scary New Amazon Scam Suddenly Targeting New York Shoppers

Amazon customers in New York are being targeted with a new scam that's tricking people into handing over personal info.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a scam involving Amazon.

New Scam Impacts Amazon Shoppers In New York

FTC Files Lawsuit Against Amazon Over Prime Membership Pratices Getty Images loading...

The FTC warns that scammers are pretending to be Amazon "again." But this is a new and very tricky scam.

This scam involves fraudsters sending you texts saying there's a problem with something you recently purchased on Amazon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

They provide a link to click on to get a full refund. But, the FTC says don't click on the link offering a full refund or you could get ripped off by scammers who are after your money and personal information.

David Ryder/ Getty Images David Ryder/ Getty Images loading...

According to the FTC, the text will say something like Amazon did a "routine quality inspection” and determined an item you recently purchased doesn't meet Amazon's standards or was recalled.

The text goes on to say that there's no need to return the item, because you can get a "full refund" if you click the link and request your money back.

"But there is no refund. Instead, it’s a phishing scam to steal your money or personal information," the FTC warns.

What To Do If You Get This Amazon Scam Text

Online Retailer Amazon Launches In Australia Getty Images loading...

If you get this text, don't click the link. If you think something is wrong with a product you recently purchased, head to Amazon directly.

Your Amazon account should tell you whether there are any product recalls, according to the FTC.

You can forward the scam text to 7726 (SPAM) or use your phone’s “report junk” option. Once you’ve reported it, delete the message.

9 Amazon Items Sold in New York Now Under Urgent Recalls

9 Amazon Items Sold in New York Now Under Urgent Recalls Amazon has listed these products, which were available to shoppers in New York, on their page of recent safety recalls. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor