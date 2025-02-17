Nearly 40 Food Items You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Some of your favorite foods might be gone forever in New York State.

If you can't find your favorite item, this might be why.

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever at New York Stores In 2025

By the end of 2024, many popular food items, like soda, cookies, sandwiches and more were discontinued

Below are 13 food items you can no longer find in New York State.

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever at New York Stores As a new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2024. You won't find these items at New York stores or restaurants anymore.

15 Popular Snacks Are Gone Forever From New York State

Those items weren't the only ones to vanish from stores across the Empire State. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on 15 discontinued snacks. You can see the full list below:

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025 Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snacks in America, and it seems that every year, they introduce new twists on their top brands that feature unique flavors.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

Perhaps if fans of snacks being discontinued protest, Frito-Lay will change its mind. Gallery Credit: David Drew

More You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

In 2024, Hudson Valley Post reported on 11 food items you can no longer buy in New York State.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

In other food news, according to the FDA, these beloved foods and drinks are linked to cancer. An additive in these items was just banned.

See the full list below:

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer Red 3 is a known carcinogen. You can read about how it can affect the body HERE . These products currently contain the soon to be illegal additive. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

