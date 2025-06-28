69-Year-Old Pulled From River After Scary New York Rescue

A 69-year-old man nearly drowned after his waders filled with water in a river. What happened next had forest rangers and police sprinting to save him.

The New York State DEC confirmed the forest rangers saved a fisherman. The incident happened last month, but was just highlighted this week in the DEC's lasted Police on Patrol report.

Swiftwater Rescue, Suffolk County, New York

ECO Dickson recently responded to a Suffolk Police radio call regarding a fisherman who was treading water in the Carlls River in the village of Babylon.

The unnamed man is 69 years old. Officer Dickson arrived on the scene with a throw bag and rushed to the river's edge.

He spotted the 69-year-old at the east end of the river, unable to stand and struggling to stay afloat. Dickson tossed him the throw bag and pulled into a shallow part of the water.

Members of the Suffolk Police Department then pulled the angler to shore using a rescue ring.

Exhausted Angler Saved

The unnamed man was exhausted. He was treading water for several minutes while wearing fishing waders that were also full of water. Emergency personnel treated the 69-year-old on the scene for exhaustion and hypothermia.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital. An updated on his condition wasn't released.

