Mysterious Dinosaur Egg Just Found In Upstate New York

A dinosaur egg older than the Hudson Valley just showed up in Upstate New York. Experts scanned it for signs of life, and the results are just the beginning.

A 70-to-80 million-year-old dinosaur egg was brought to Upstate New York.

Dinosaur Egg Arrives In Albany

News 10 Via YouTube News 10 Via YouTube loading...

The prehistoric dinosaur egg, believed to be from a Hadrosaur, a duck-billed dinosaur, arrived this week at the Albany Medical Center for a CT scan by the New York State Museum.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The dinosaur egg was on an unnamed person's mantle. That person didn't want it anymore and gave it to the New York State Museum, leading to this unique collaboration aimed at uncovering its secrets.

The egg is about the size of a cantaloupe and weighs around 7 pounds.

What Did The Scans Reveal?

News 10 Via YouTube News 10 Via YouTube loading...

The egg was scanned to look for evidence of an embryo or other internal structures.

Initial scans were inconclusive regarding the presence of a baby dinosaur inside, News 10 reports. But experts say they will continue to analyze the data.

News 10 Via YouTube News 10 Via YouTube loading...

Further analysis is planned to determine what lies within.

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley

A huge dinosaur theme park was once planned for the area.

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Best counties to live in New York