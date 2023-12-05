More New York Chocolate May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

New York families are told not to eat more popular chocolate.

Manischewitz Issues a Product Mislabeling Advisory and Voluntary Recall

The FDA has issued a recall for Manischewitz dark chocolate coins that were recently sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Manischewitz is recalling Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins because it may contain undeclared milk.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Officials noted a small amount of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Coins” contained Milk Chocolate Coins. This is a problem for all who are allergic to milk.

All dairy Milk Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Gold Foil within a Blue Netting and all non-dairy Dark Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Silver Foil within a Red Netting.

The Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins were distributed to stores nationwide but mostly sent to stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, during the weeks of September 26, 2023 through November 28, officials say.

Only packages bearing the Lot Code below may potentially have gold (dairy) coins in the “dark-chocolate tagged” bag.

"We immediately informed all retailers who had purchased this lot code about this recall and instructed them inspect their inventory or remove any potential affected product on their shelves," Manischewitz stated.

Don't Eat

Officials warn all to not eat the recalled chocolate.

"Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to inspect their product if gold foil coins are in the dark chocolate bags and discontinue use immediately. Consumers may return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction they are urged to report to a medical provider," Manischewitz adds.

New York State Residents Told To 'Destroy' Some Chocolate Bars

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on another chocolate recall due to the potential presence of items like "disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper."

