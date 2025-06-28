More Children’s Medicine Sold In New York May Be Deadly

Popular products sold across New York have just been recalled over dangerous bacteria and potential fungal contamination. Parents are urged to check their medicine cabinets immediately.

Medtech Products Inc., a Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. company, is recalling five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup.

Cough Syrup Recalled in New York

FDA FDA loading...

The recall is due to the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability. Officials report that B. cereus can cause two types of foodborne illnesses.

One causes nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps that start one to six hours after consumption. The other causes stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Diarrhea may be a small volume or profuse and watery. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term illness, exposure to high levels of foodborne B. cereus can cause death," the FDA warns.

FDA FDA loading...

The recalled medicine was sold nationwide from December 2022 until June 4, 2025.

Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup is packaged in a 4 FL OZ amber bottle. No other Little Remedies products are part of this recall.

Zicam Products Recalled

The announcement comes just after the FDA recalled several Zicam products. Including Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs and Baby Teething Swabs, due to the potential fungi contamination.

FDA FDA loading...

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

This contamination poses a significant health risk, particularly for children and individuals with compromised immune systems, potentially leading to serious blood infections.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Consumers are advised to stop using the products listed in this article immediately

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer Red 3 is a known carcinogen. You can read about how it can affect the body HERE . These products currently contain the soon to be illegal additive. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State