Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Stream Under ATV

Wilderness officials from the Hudson Valley were shocked as they searched for a missing man.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a Port Ewen man is dead after an accident on his ATV in its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Esopus, Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., New York State Police requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing ATV rider.

A 48-year-old man from Port Ewen left his home the night before and didn't return, officials were told.

Ulster County officials helped the DEC search for the man by sharing his last known cell phone coordinates.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Missing Man From Ulster County Found Dead Under ATV

Canva Canva loading...

At 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Ranger Cowart found the man in a stream underneath the ATV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rangers and the NYSP Dive Team removed the deceased from the water and turned him over to the coroner.

Missing Hudson Valley Man Last Seen in Ulster County, New York

Canva / New York State Police via Facebook Canva / New York State Police via Facebook loading...

The man's name hasn't been released. However, some believe the DEC is talking about Wayne Nickerson who went missing on the same evening, in the same area, as listed by the DEC while riding an ATV.

The Town of Esopus, the Esopus Fire Department, and the New York State Police and others were looking for Nickerson.

Nickerson was last reported in the Esopus area on a green ATV. He was later found deceased, according to friends on social media.

The investigation into the official cause of death is ongoing.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.