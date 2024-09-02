Missing New York Child Found On Video On Roof Of Large Building

WOW! A missing New York boy was thankfully found with the help of a local TV station's helicopter.

A 9-year-old boy disappeared after leaving his Brooklyn home around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Brooklyn, New York Boy Goes Missing

CBS News New York CBS News New York loading...

The boy was supposed to be going to school, but when he didn't arrive, his parents called the police.

The NYPD was told the 9-year-old was wearing a "distinctive orange tie."

CBS News New York Finds Missing Child

CBS News New York then called the police. Arriving NYPD officers confirmed it was the missing child.

Child Playing Hook From School

Turns out, the boy lives in the building and was trying to play hooky from school.

“He just packs up his computer and his book bag and goes off with the police officers,” Rice added. “They look back at our helicopter gave us a big thumbs up and took child down to his parents.”

CBS News New York CBS News New York loading...

