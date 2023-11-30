Just before Thanksgiving, a missing hunter was found dead in Upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a hiker was found dead in the woods in Upstate New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, the New York State DEC highlighted recent statewide Forest Ranger actions.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of German, Chenango County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Saturday, Nov. 18. around 10:45 p.m., Forest Ranger Oldroyd responded to a call for an overdue hunter.

A 72-year-old man from New Jersey went missing while hunting with a group in Chenango County.

One person in the 72-year-old's hunting group called authorities to report the man never made it back to their hunting camp.

Canva Canva loading...

Missing New Jersey Hunter Found Dead In Upstate New York Woods

Soon, the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, Chenango County Search and Rescue Team, and the Genegantslet Fire Department joined DEC Rangers in the search.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, around 3 a.m. search crews located the body of the 72-year-old hunter.

Google Google loading...

The unnamed New Jersey man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The hunter was turned over to the Greene Ambulance Squad and the coroner.

A cause of death wasn't released but authorities haven't indicated foul play.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.