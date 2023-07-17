Miracle: New York State Passenger Forced To Crash Land Plane From Hudson Valley
In what officials are calling a "miracle" a passenger on a plane that left the Hudson Valley was forced to take control of the plane and try to land the aircraft.
A small plane that left the Hudson Valley ended up having to make a very hard landing in Massachusetts.
Plane From Westchester Forced To Make Hard Crash Landing In Massachusetts
Two Injured After Westchester County, New York Flight Crashes At Martha’s Vineyard Airport
The unnamed 79-year-old pilot was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital in a serious life-threatening condition. Police did not reveal what medical emergency he encountered during the landing process.
The unnamed passenger is credited with saving both lives. She wasn't injured, officials say. She was evaluated at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and released, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.
After a preliminary investigation, the aircraft was been removed to a secure location at the airport.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, and the Federal Aviation Administration.