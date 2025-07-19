Michael Jackson’s Famous Child Raves About Upstate New York Diner
Customers at a beloved Upstate New York diner got a major shock when the daughter of the King of Pop walked in.
The daughter of the King of Pop shocked customers by dining in Upstate New York
Michael Jackson's Daughters Spotted At Upstate New York Diner
Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, surprised fans and staff at a small-town diner.
The 26-year-old and her fiancé, Justin Long, eat at the Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse, New York.
The two were also nice enough to pose for a photo with the staff.
"Wow. Thank you Paris Jackson & Justin Long for stopping in. You guys are seriously the most beautiful people, inside and out. So grateful you came by and for the pic. Seriously adore you both. Hope to see you again, Rise N Shine Diner wrote on Facebook.
More About Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse, New York
Owners of the diner say they "flipped the classic American diner on its head—serving up wild, whimsical, and ridiculously delicious takes on Breakfast, Brunch, and Brinner."
Jackson is currently opening for rock band Incubus on a summer tour. She stopped by the diner before a show and appears to have loved the food.
Reportedly, she posted on social media that "Breakfast was bomb."
