Massive Whale With Infectious Disease Found Dead In New York

A large dead whale washed ashore in New York. Experts found signs of an infectious disease.

On Thursday, the New York State DEC reported the DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement Marine Enforcement Unit responded to reports of a whale carcass floating in the vicinity of Raritan Bay off Staten Island.

ECOs responded and found the dead whale, identifying it as a minke whale. They relayed important information about its length, condition, and drift data to various local and federal agencies.

A GPS tracker was also placed on the dead whale, allowing it to be tracked in real-time via satellite.

Whale Makes Landfall Near Rockaway Beach

The next morning the whale made landfall on Rockaway Beach near Fort Tilden.

Despite the poor condition of the carcass, experts found signs of an infectious disease, according to the DEC.

Minke Whales Experiencing An Unusual Mortality Event Along The Atlantic Coast

Minke whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and are currently experiencing an Unusual Mortality Event along the Atlantic coast, according to the DEC.

Minke whales are considered threatened or endangered, officials say.

The DEC urges the public to report marine mammal stranding events to the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at (631) 369-9829.

