Massive Layoffs, 5 Upstate New York Supermarkets Suddenly Close

Countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket while nearly 600 workers were laid off just before Thanksgiving.

Late last month, Hudson Valley Post reported a number of supermarkets in the Capital Region would be closing soon.

Supermarkets In Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties Close

The supermarkets ended up closing weeks early.

Below are the locations of the stores that are closing and how many employees it impacts.

In late October, the WARN notice confirmed the five ShopRite grocery stores would all close on Dec. 9.

In an update, New York State officials confirmed all the supermarkets closed for good on or around November 18.

According to the WARN notice, 567 workers are impacted. It's unclear why the stores closed weeks early.

ShopRite Closing Stores In Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, Albany, Rensselaer

All five of the Capital Region locations were slated to close due to poor sales, a spokesperson told Grocery Dive.

“We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area. Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today,” a spokesperson stated.

