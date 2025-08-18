Massive Hurricane Creating Shocking Weather Changes For New York

Hurricane Erin is one of the earliest storms ever to reach Category 5 status. Now it's creating problems for New Yorkers.

Hurricane Erin is to blame for this fall-like weather Hudson Valley residents are waking up to.

Hurricane Erin Impacting Weather In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season has been fluctuating in intensity. As of this writing, it's back to a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour in the Caribbean.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

At one point, it was a Category 5 hurricane, making it the fifth-earliest Category 5 hurricane to form in the Atlantic on record.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Hudson Valley Weather expert Ben Noll, the storm should move back out to sea this week, missing parts of the East Coast in the United States by a few hundred miles.

Hurricane Erin Bringing Colder Weather To New York

The impact in New York State, the drastic temperature drop.

"The week ahead in the Hudson Valley will be cooler than last week as Erin causes winds to blow from the northeast, "Noll writes.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As Erin moves east into the Atlantic, it will help clear out warm, humid weather, allowing cooler air to sweep across New York State, with temperatures dropping by 10 to 15 degrees from Saturday and Sunday into Monday.

Monday's cooler air is also thanks to air rushing south from Canada, Noll reports.

Erin will be closest to New York on Thursday. According to Noll, Thursday looks "a bit blustery" with breezy weather and a "small chance of a shower."

New York Counties Most Impacted By 2025 Hurricane Forecast

How To Prepare For A Hurricane In New York

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of? When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet. In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate. While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

See the complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane Season below