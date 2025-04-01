Massive Coffee Recall Impacts New Yorkers—Here’s What Went Wrong
The FDA recalled thousands of pounds of ground coffee.
The recall involves coffee from Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA
Coffee Recalled Due To Incorrect Label
According to health officials, hundreds of 12-ounce bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were mislabeled.
These bags of "decaf" coffee actually contain caffeine, health officials warn.
Overdosing on caffeine is rare. But if you drink too much it can lead to unpleasant symptoms and, in very rare cases, can be fatal, officials warn.
"It can have negative effects and large amounts may pose a danger to your health," the FDA states.
For most adults, the FDA believes 400 milligrams, around two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee, is "an amount not generally associated with negative effects."
Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA is one of the biggest coffee suppliers in the nation, NBC News reports.
"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell,” the company stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The FDA classified this recall as a Class II recall, the second-highest risk classification.
"A situation in which the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA states about Class II recalls.
