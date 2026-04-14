Why So Many Adults Are Forced To Live With Parents In New York

More young adults in New York are still living at home. The reasons behind this trend may not surprise you.

New York ranks among the top in the nation for young adults living at home.

New Jersey Leads The Nation

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However, New Yorkers can be proud, we aren't number 1 in this category.

Neighboring New Jersey leads the nation in the number of young adults living at home with their parents.

According to a new study from Visual Capitalist, 44 percent of New Jerseyans ages 18 to 34 are living with their parents, compared to 33-percent nationwide.

New York State Ranks In The Top

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New York State ranks 8th overall. 35.9 percent of young adults living in New York State live with their parents.

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It's much higher in New York City. Nearly 80% of Gen Z adults still live with their families.

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Why Young Adults Are Still Living With Their Parents

There are several key reasons as to why young adults are forced to stay with their parents.

Often, starting salaries can't compete with the high cost of living in New York State.

Plus, the cost of owning a home in New York State is sky-high. The median sales price of a home in New York reached a record $451,000 in late 2025.

Renting is almost as bad, if not as bad. As of early 2026, the average rent in New York State is approximately $2,385 to $2,418 per month.

Job market uncertainty, inflation, and student loan debt are fueling the young adults at home trend, driving demand for in-law suites and finished basements with separate entrances.

Beyond just housing, 45 percent of New York parents report providing some form of financial assistance to their adult children, regardless of whether they live at home.

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