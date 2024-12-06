Majority Of New York College Grads Not Ready For Work

A recent survey for workplace managers shows most college graduates are not ready for the workforce.

The survey from Intelligent.com got feedback from 1,000 workplace managers

Over 80% Of College Grads Not Ready For Work

Graduates Celebrate On The Southbank Getty Images loading...

The survey on career readiness found that 81 percent of workplace managers say new college graduates are not ready for the workplace.

"Employers have noted that new hires who recently graduated from college are struggling with professionalism in areas like communication, receiving feedback, and appropriate workplace conversation," the website states.

It's unclear what colleges students graduated from, but these three New York colleges were recently named among the worst in America.

3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America A new list states that three colleges from Upstate New York are among the worst in the nation. However, two were also recently honored as being some of the "best" colleges in America.

The survey found that 33 percent f new graduates "definitely" need training on professional protocols while 48 percent say they "probably do." need training on workplace etiquette.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Eighty-three percent of managers at companies with fully in-person attendance say recent college grads definitely or probably need etiquette training, compared to 79% of managers at hybrid companies and 76% of managers at fully remote companies," the website states.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Only 1 percent said recent hires don't need training.

Canva Canva loading...

Cell Phones, Dress Code, Constructive Criticism Biggest issues

The issues that managers are having with newly graduated hires include not taking constructive criticism well. 56 percent of managers surveyed say college graduates are "highly incompetent" or "somewhat incompetent" taking constructive criticism.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Over 50 percent say recent grads don't understand cell phone etiquette in the workplace.

These Are The 14 new report says 14 colleges in New York State are among the "worst" in America.

In related news, Hudson Valley Post recently learned about the 15 "best" colleges in New York State.

These Are The 15 Best Colleges In New York State

Keep Reading:

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

Another list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.