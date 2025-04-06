Major New York Retail Chain Closing “Significant Number” Of Stores

After closing 25 percent of all locations last year a major retail chain confirmed plans to close a "significant number" of more stores and an "odd" new investment.

Recently, GameStop closed over 1,000 stores across the globe, including nearly 30 in New York

GameStop Closes Many New York Locations

In Jan, GameStop announced the following locations are closing:

Albany, NY - Northway Mall, 1440 Central Ave. #11 (1/18)

Brewster, NY - The Highlands, 111 Independence Way (1/18)

Brockport, NY - Sweden S.C., 1561 Nathaniel Poole Trl. (1/18)

Bronx, NY - Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal, 651 River Ave. (1/11)

Brooklyn, NY - Georgetown S.C., 2155 Ralph Ave. (1/11)

Brooklyn, NY - 5406 5th Ave. (1/18)

Centereach, NY - Centereach Mall, 201 Centereach Mall (1/11)

Corona, NY - 37-10 Junction Blvd. (1/18)

Cortland, NY - Shoppes @ Cortland, 826 Bennie Rd. (1/18)

Delmar, NY - Delaware Plaza, 180 Delaware Ave.

Hicksville, NY - Broadway Mall, 358 N. Broadway #653

Hornell, NY - Hornell Plaza, 1012 State Rd. 36 (1/18)

Kingston, NY - Hudson Valley Mall, 1300 Ulster Ave. #H-07

Latham, NY - Latham Circle, 800 New Loudon Rd. (1/18)

New Rochelle, NY - New Roc City, 33 Lecount Pl.

North Babylon, NY - Sunset Plaza, 1204 Deer Park Ave. (1/11)

Oneida, NY - 2188 Glenwood Plaza

Oswego, NY - Price Chopper S.C., 137 State Rt. 104 (1/11)

Painted Post, NY - 3159 Silverback Lane (1/11)

Rensselaer, NY - Shoppes @ Greenbush, 307 Troy Rd. (1/11)

Selden, NY - Selden Plaza, 277 Middle Country Rd. (1/18)

Syracuse, NY - 3528 W. Genesee St.

Troy, NY - Brunswick Plaza, 740 Hoosick Rd. (1/11)

Valley Stream, NY - King Kullen S.C., 215 W. Merrick Rd.

W. Hempstead, NY - Cherry Valley Ave. S.C., 466 Hempstead Tpk

In February, the company announced plans to close for more stores in New York, in Bayside, Manhattan and two in the Bronx.

"Significant Number" Of More GameStop Stores Closing

In late March, the company announced plans to close a “significant number” of more stores in the near future.

In a regulatory filing the company said the "specific set of stores has not been identified for closure.”

Plans To Invest In BitCoin

CNN reports while announcing more closures the company also aid they will invest "heavily" into Bitcoin

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

“The pivot to bitcoin is really a defense against irrelevance,” GlobalData Retail Analyst Neil Saunders told CNN, adding that it’s “an odd thing as it’s basically saying the strategy isn’t retail but to act as some kind of cryptocurrency investment vehicle.”

