‘Largest Ever’ Investment for Climate Smart Communities Across New York

Earlier this week, New York's Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shared information on what is being described as the "largest-ever grant awards" that will go towards helping New York State achieve its climate-smart goals.

Over 20 projects around New York were outlined in the DEC's latest release with 10 of those projects amounting to over $2 million being listed in the Mid-Hudson region.

Here's what communities can expect to see changes:

10 Climate-Smart Projects Set for Mid-Hudson Region in Latest Funding Announcement

The DEC shared that a total of $16 million is being granted across the state. The sum is made up of funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

Communities all across the state will see projects funded by this investment, including the Hudson Valley.

The City of New Rochelle is to receive the most funding for several projects listed by the DEC. These projects total a $580,000 investment across 4 initiatives that will focus on improving their food scrap recycling program, creating an organics management program, and establishing a "climate adaption plan" based on "the previously completed climate vulnerability assessment."

Other projects in the Mid-Hudson region mentioned in the DEC's release include a $663,000 investment for the Village of Tarrytown to create a cooling center and $672,000 for the Village of Tivloli to build and improve drainage systems to fight flood issues.

A number of communities in the Mid-Hudson region including the Village of Warwick and the Village of Sleepy Hollow are to use new funds to undergo climate vulnerability assessments to see what projects would best suit those communities.

Other Projects Across New York State

Some other notable investments around New York include an over $1.6 million investment going to the City of Oneonta for bike and pedestrian route options along with a $1.6 million investment for the City of Buffalo to grow it's food scraps collection program.

