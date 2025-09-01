Beloved Retailer Plans Massive Expansion Across New York

A major retailer that offers big-name brands at a discount price just confirmed a major expansion across New York State.

In early 2025, Hudson Valley Post reported that location leases were auctioned off to fill vacant Party City locations. Party City closed all of its stores, including 40 in New York State.

Top bidders for vacant Party City locations were Dollar Tree, Five Below, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Burlington, Rack Room Shoes, La-Z-Boy, Cavender’s

Burlington Opening Up New Locations Nationwide & In New York

Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, plans to open up 50 new stores across 19 states, including a number of new locations in New York State.

The company prides itself on offering name-brand merchandise at discounted prices, sometimes 60 percent less than its competitors.

"Find WOW! deals on all the brands you love. Burlington has name-brand merchandise at great value," the company writes on it's Facebook.

The New Jersey-based off-price department store retailer currently has over 70 locations in New York.

Five New Stores Coming To New York State

According to the retailer’s website, grand openings are planned at five new locations across the Empire State.

Below are where the new stores will be located at the grand opening date:

Brooklyn

Location:946 Kings Highway

Grand Opening:09/05

Massapequa

Location: 5520 Sunrise Highway

Grand Opening: 09/12

Irondequoit

Location: 2255 East Ridge Road

Grand Opening:10/03

Rego Park

Location: 61-35 Junction Blvd Suite A302

Grand Opening: 10/03

Bay Shore

Location:1851 Sunrise Hwy

Grand Opening:10/10

