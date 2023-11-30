Major Disaster Declaration Wanted After State of Emergency In New York

Gov. Hochul wants President Biden to declare a "Major Disaster Declaration" in parts of the Hudson Valley and downstate New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul is requesting President Biden declare a major disaster for many New York communities impacted by September's significant flooding.

Governor Hochul Requests Major Disaster Declaration From President Biden

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City Getty Images loading...

On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul requested a "Major Disaster Declaration" to help the recovery of downstate communities impacted by the significant flooding occurring during a two-day period in late September.

Cleanup From Flooding, Stunning Flood Numbers New York State

“Our state witnessed unprecedented rainfall in September that resulted in devastating flooding, causing extensive damage throughout New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley,” Hochul said. “I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers recover as communities continue to deal with the fallout of this historic weather event.”

On Sept. 29, Hochul declared a State of Emergency for all of New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Region over heavy rain.

Widespread Six to Seven Inches of Rain Caused Flash Flooding Damage Across Downstate Area

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

Six inches of rain fell in Westchester and Nassau counties as well as Manhattan during a 24-hour period. Over seven inches of rain fell in Brooklyn,

"New York was inundated with torrential rains at the end of September, with some areas receiving more than eight inches of rain in just 24 hours. This led to widespread flood damage throughout the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

Hochul Wants Major Disaster Declaration For Westchester County, Nassau County, Brooklyn, Manhattan

Canva Canva loading...

The flooding closed many roads across the region.

If granted by the federal government, this Major Disaster Declaration would give federal funding to Westchester County, Nassau County, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

"Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, our teams worked side by side with our local partners to not only respond in the moment, but work tirelessly post-storm to ensure those impacted are able to access the federal recovery funding they deserve," Bray added.

