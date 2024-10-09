Major Company Laying Off Over 1,160 Workers In New York State

A large number of New Yorkers are looking for a new job.

The layoffs come after a major company announced a merger.

Paramount Global Laying Off Over 1,160 Workers

Premiere of HBO's series "The Comeback" - Inside Getty Images loading...

Paramount Global is laying off 15 percent of its employees

According to a New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, Paramount Global confirmed plans to lay off 1,168 employees in New York State.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The majority of the impacted New Yorkers work on Broadway in New York City, according to the WARN notice.

Google Google loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Below are the impacted sites and a number of employees:

Address: 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 1,031

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 1,031 Address: 513 W. 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 9

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 9 Address: 518 W. 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 2

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 2 Address: 524 W. 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 57

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 57 Address: 530 W. 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 13

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 13 Address: 555 W. 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 53

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 53 Address: 51 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 2

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 2 Address: 1697 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

Number of Affected Employees at Site: 1

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Many employees were informed at the end of September, according to the WARN notice.

100279619 Stephen Vanhorn loading...

Over the summer, Paramount executives said it was at an inflection point where changes must be made to strengthen the company.

Executives announced plans to cut $500 million from the company's budget and agreed to merge with Hollywood heavyweight Skydance.

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State