Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?

Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location."

On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm.

Winston Farm, at 119 Augusta Savage Road, is probably best known for hosting the Woodstock ’94 music festival.

Officials believe the farm, which offers significant open space, could have many uses, including for tourism, entertainment, recreation, commercial/retail, technology, hospitality and housing.

The property which borders the New York State Thruway’s Exit 20 is described as a "prime development location."

"The property has long been considered a desirable property due to its location, scale, topography and scenic views. These amenities led the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. to previously designate Winston Farm as the prime development location in the Hudson Valley," a spokesperson for Winston Farm told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The studies are being paid for by Winston Farm.

“This precise list of studies, which was determined through the valuable input of our community, Town of Saugerties officials and the Town’s consultants, will power creation of a comprehensive, detailed vision for Winston Farm,” Josh Sommers stated. “This is an opportunity to make Winston Farm a model for smart, sustainable development that also preserves abundant open space and enhances quality of life for generations to come.”

Studies and data collection will occur during the next several months. The results will help evaluate the potential for impacts of development on the environment, habitat, traffic, water sources and more, officials say.

"The findings will help shape a detailed rezoning proposal for the site and provide data and analysis for the Town Board to consider a zoning change for the property. A detailed rezoning plan would be reviewed by Town of Saugerties officials and include opportunities for the public to comment," a press release states.

