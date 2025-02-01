Macy’s Enters “Bold New Chapter” Closing Many New York Stores

Officials from Macy's confirmed plans to close around 150 locations.

The company announced it's entering a "Bold New Chapter."

Macy's "Bold New Chapter" Includes Closing Around 150 Locations

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Macy's recently confirmed in a press release plans to close approximately 150 "underproductive stores," over a three year period.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"This plan is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth," Macy's stated in a press release.

As of this writing, Macy's has only confirmed 66 closing locations out of the 150 soon-to-be-closed stores.

Macy's Closing 66 Stores, Many In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Of the 66 confirmed closures, at least nine are in New York State. Below are New York's closing locations.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," Macy's Chairman and CEO Tony Spring stated.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Macy's To Invest In 350 Current Locations

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Another part of the company's "Bold New Chapter" are plans to invest in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026.

More Closing Announcements

Jo-Anne Fabrics, which recently changed it's name to Joann, has confirmed the closing of six locations. One location is in Upstate New York. CLICK HERE for more.

Kohl's is also closing nearly 30 locations nationwide. CLICK HERE to find out those locations.

New York Businesses That Have Closed in 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading: