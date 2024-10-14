A New York family is devastated. A longtime resident was killed in Florida a few months after retiring.

Power is slowly coming back to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

New York Crews Helping Hurricane Victims

As of Sunday night, around 440,000 were still without power. Utility crews from across the U.S., including the Hudson Valley, are currently in Florida trying to help.

As of this writing, 23 people have died from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

Longtime New York State Resident Killed In Florida

Sadly, we've learned one of the victims is a longtime New York State resident.

Debbie Kennedy retired to Florida from New York just a few months ago, her family told NYUp.

Debbie worked and raised her family in Cayuga County, New York.

"We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved mother, Debbie Kennedy tragically lost her life during Hurricane Milton," her family wrote on a GoFundMe. Debbie Kennedy was the heart of our family—an incredible mother, grandmother and friend who always put others before herself."

She was one of six people who died in a St. Lucie County retirement community during a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton.

"She was caught in the storm’s fury, and despite efforts to keep her safe, the catastrophic conditions took her from us far too soon," her family adds. "She leaves behind children, and grandkids who are now facing an unimaginable loss."

The GoFundMe was set up to help her family with an "overwhelming financial burden" of funeral costs, medical expenses, and the long road ahead for her children.

CLICK HERE to help out.

