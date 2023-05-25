Live Hand Grenade Found In Basement Of New York Home

A live hand grenade with the pin partially removed was found in the basement of a Hudson Valley home.

Police in the Lower Hudson Valley responded to a very scary situation inside a home.

Live Hand Grenade Found In Basement Of White Plains, Westchester County, New York Home

Police officers were called to a home in White Plans, New York after a live hand grenade was found.

No Injuries Reported After Hand Grenade Removed From White Plains Home

No injuries were reported. Police did not say how the grenade ended up in the basement of the White Plains home.

"Comprised of highly skilled and exceptionally trained technicians, the (HDU) unit responds to calls for service that include possible improvised explosive devices, bomb threats, military ordinance, volatile chemicals, deteriorated explosives and dangerous fireworks. HDU utilizes specialized equipment to approach, inspect, disarm and/or remove all types of explosive devices. HDU members are also adept at examining explosive devices in order to identify persons responsible for manufacturing them," police say.

The Westchester County Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit, which is also called the Westchester County Bomb Squad, is one of just 13 bomb squads in the State of New York.

