A New York news anchor went into labor live on air—but didn’t leave the desk. Viewers couldn’t believe she powered through during the full morning broadcast.

For the first time ever, Olivia Jaquith, a CBS 6 morning show anchor, was one of the "top stories" she reported on.

Anchor Goes Into Labor During Live Newscasts

That's because early Wednesday morning, her water broke and she went into labor around 4:15 a.m., just before the start of the morning show, two days past her due date.

Olivia took the saying, "the show must go on," to heart.

The show went live at 6 a.m. with Olivia and co-anchor Julia Dunn at the desk. Dunn started the show with "breaking news!"

"We do have breaking news this morning. Literally. Olivia's water has broke. And she's anchoring the news now in active labor," Dunn said.

Olivia called it "early labor." She was timing her contractions before 6 a.m. and at least one time time her contractions were "two minutes apart."

B Welbs

Anchors Entire Morning Show In Labor!

Despite being in labor, she stayed on the anchor desk for the full morning broadcast until 8 a.m.

It was her decision to stay at the anchor desk, Dunn ensured viewers.

"I'd rather be at work than the hospital," Olivia confirmed.

Olivia, who grew up near the station in Niskayuna, is welcoming her first child, a boy, with her husband, Tyn, CBS 6 Albany reports.

As of this writing, we are waiting to hear news about the baby, momma and name. We will update if more information is learned.

