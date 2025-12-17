$1.25 Billion Suddenly On The Table In New York

Life-changing money is up for grabs across New York State.

The Powerball jackpot is rolling over again.

Powerball jackpot surges to $1.25 billion

There was no grand prize winner on Monday night, so the Powerball jackpot is jumping to a staggering $1.25 billion, ahead of the next drawing, which is set for about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Powerball Jackpot Grows To Over 700 Million

"While it’s exciting to see the jackpot climb to this level, please remember to play responsibly. A single $2 ticket gives you a chance to win, while also supporting good causes in your community," Iowa Lottery CEO and Powerball Product Group Chair Matt Strawn stated.

Wednesday's jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $572.1 million.

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket on Monday matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, and red Powerball 2.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 44th in the current jackpot run. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion

This marks just the second time in history that the Powerball has reached back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots. The last time was in 2023.

The September jackpot was the second biggest in Powerball history. A winner on Wednesday would create the 6th biggest Powerball jackpot.\

The cost to purchase a Powerball ticket is $2.

