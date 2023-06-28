Large Group Busted For ‘Illegal Camping’ In Upstate New York

A large group of people were caught allegedly illegally camping in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review"

"Illegal Camping" In Ulster County, New York

On June 21 at 3 p.m., Forest Rangers were notified that about 60 people were setting up camp on Giant's Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area in the Town of Shandaken, Ulster County.

The large group was visiting the Hudson Valley from New Jersey, according to the DEC.

"The Slide Mountain Wilderness encompasses more than 47,500 acres and is the largest and most popular wilderness area in the Catskill Forest Preserve. Extensive foot trails provide access to the remote interior, often climbing over lofty peaks with spectacular views," the DEC states. "Slide Mountain, the tallest peak in all of the Catskills."

Rangers Horn, Martin, and Rusher found the group about 60 people from New Jersey and and educated the trip leaders on wilderness regulations, the DEC reports.

Rangers issued tickets to the trip leaders for exceeding the permitted group size and provided information about several legal camping site options.

"While primitive camping is allowed, campsites must be at least 150 feet from the nearest road, trail, or body of water. Camping for more than three nights or in groups of 10 or more requires a permit," the DEC said in a press release.

