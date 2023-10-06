A man who killed a man and ate that victim is back in public life, after just 10 years. He's living not far from the Hudson Valley.

This horrific case made national headline news in 2011 and 2013.

Man Killed, Killer Eats Brains, Eyes

In 2011, Tyree Smith killed a homeless man in Connecticut and then ate the brains and eyeballs of his victim.

The victim, 43-year-old Angel "Tun Tun" Gonzalez was killed on Dec. 15, 2011, in Bridgeport, Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Smith was arrested in Jan 2012. Officials say Gonzalez was beaten with an axe.

Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

In 2013, Smith was found not guilty by reason of insanity. On Sept. 11, 2013, he was ordered to spend the next 60 years inside a high-security psychiatric hospital in Connecticut.

Released From Psychiatric Hospital

However, after just 10 years in a psychiatric hospital the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board declared Smith is ready to be transitioned back into the community, according to the Daily Express.

“Tyree Smith is an individual with a psychiatric illness requiring care, custody and treatment," the board stated in its report. "Since his last hearing Tyree Smith has continued to demonstrate clinical stability. Mr. Smith is medication compliant, actively engaged in all recommended forms of treatment, and has been symptom-free for many years," the board said in a statement.

Now Living In Waterbury, CT

Smith will live in a group home in Waterbury, Connecticut. Waterbury is just 30 miles from the Hudson Valley.

He's not allowed to interact with anyone involved in criminal activity, according to the terms of his release.

