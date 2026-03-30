JetBlue Plane Hits Wild Animal Flying To New York

Passengers heard a "thud" during takeoff and soon realized their flight to New York was in trouble.

A plane heading to New York hit a coyote.

Plane Heading To New York Hits Coyote During Take Off

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The JetBlue flight from Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport was heading to New York's JFK Airport with 64 passengers on board when it hit a coyote during takeoff.

It hit the animal on the runway during its departure roll. Passengers reported hearing a "thud" during the takeoff.

Plane Reroutes Back To Rhode Island Airport After Hitting Coyote During Takeoff

The flight continued on its way to New York. But about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot told passengers what happened during takeoff and was returning to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport as a precaution.

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After safely returning to the airport, the plane was inspected by emergency crews.

No Damage Found: Flight Makes It To JFK Airport In New York

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Crews found no damage, and the flight was cleared to depart again and successfully reached its destination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after 9 a.m.

The incident did not impact any other flights, officials say. There were no reported injuries.

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