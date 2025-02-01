January 6th Capitol Riots May Be Taught In All New York Schools

A New York State lawmaker wants all New York children to learn about the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 forever.

Proposed Bill In New York Would Require Teaching of Jan 6th in Schools

New York State Assemblymember Charles Lavine who represents New York’s 13th Assembly District in Nassau County has introduced legislation to require K-12 instruction on the January 6th, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol and its aftermath.

"The proposed change to the education law comes in response to President Trump’s unceasing efforts to whitewash what is one of the most disgraceful episodes in our nation’s history. One of Trump’s first actions in his second stint as president was to pardon those responsible for violently attempting to upend our democracy and the peaceful transition of power," Lavine's office tells Hudson Valley Post about the proposed bill. "This followed years of downplaying the day’s significance and denial of any responsibility for inciting it in the first place."

On Jan. 6, protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, which forced the Senate to stop counting election results. Thousands of President Trump supporters were outside the Capitol and hundreds broke through the police barricades, scaling walls, climbing up the steps, breaking in and entering the building.

Long Island Lawmaker Wants Jan 6th Riots, Aftermath Studying In All Schools

“Not since the War of 1812, when British forces set fire to the Capitol, have the halls of power in Washington been overtaken by violent intruders as they were on Jan. 6. With this legislation, we ensure that it’s a day that will not be forgotten despite the efforts of our current president,” Lavine stated. “Young people are looking to their teachers to help them understand both history and current events. New York’s educators have a responsibility to help our students understand what happened on that day and assist them in analyzing the legacy of that historical moment.”

