Jack in the Box Expands Northeast —New York Next?

Jack in the Box is expanding northeast again for the first time in decades. Could the cult-favorite burger joint finally return to New York?

USA Today recently ranked the burger chains in America and Jack in the Box ranked near the top.

Jack in the Box Expanding Further North

Jack In The Box Plans To Close 150-200 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

Like In-N-Out, Jack in the Box is a beloved burger chain that New Yorkers wish would open in the Empire State.

Jack in the Box is confirming its expansion further north-east. The iconic fast food chain is opening as many as 10 locations in and near Chicago, Illinois.

The California-based fast-food restaurant is opening up two Chicago-area locations in July with more locations opening in August and September.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

Japan Samurai Bears Play Baseball In America Getty Images loading...

Jack in the Box is just one of America's favorite fast food eateries that isn't in New York State.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Jack in the Box Has No Plans To Come To New York, As Of Now

News of Jack in the Box returning to Chicago is exciting for New Yorkers hoping the fast food eatery will continue to expand northeast.

Jack In The Box Plans To Close 150-200 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

In the 1970s, Jack in the Box had a presence in the Northeast. In fact, according to a Facebook group post, Jack in the Box was once located on Broadway in the City of Newburgh.

Sadly, due to financial hardships, the company pulled out of the northeast.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

As of now, Jack in the Box primarily focuses on in the west and southwest.

The 3 Least Trusted Restaurants In New York State You may be shocked to learn that the three least trusted eateries in the United States have many locations across New York State.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America