12 Items That Can Get You Arrested In New York

You might think what’s in your car is harmless, but if you’re headed into or out of New York, it could land you in handcuffs. Here are 12 legal items that suddenly become illegal once you cross state lines.

If you're planning to hit the road for a getaway, a move, or just transporting items across state lines, you probably have many things on your mind.

Enjoying road trip Ivanko_Brnjakovic loading...

One thing that might not be on your mind is what's actually inside your vehicle.

Many assume that if something is legal in one state, it's legal everywhere else. But, you probably know "what happens when you assume..."

In reality, what's in your vehicle might get you arrested.

Handcuff 7713Photography loading...

What’s legal in your hometown or state might be a felony offense when you enter another state or town.

AOL highlighted the 12 Items That Can’t Legally Cross State Lines Anymore

"A complex web of federal and state laws restricts the movement of certain goods for reasons ranging from public safety to environmental protection. Before you hit the road, it’s crucial to know what items can’t legally cross state lines," AOL states in its article.

Below are common items that you shouldn't transport across state lines.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Every state has different rules, and the feds have theirs too.

Canva Canva loading...

"The key takeaway is that state borders are more than just lines on a map; they are legal boundaries. Before undertaking a long-distance move or trip, a little research can save you a lot of trouble. What is perfectly legal in your garage could become a serious liability the moment you cross state lines," AOL adds.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New York using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York