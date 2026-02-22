New York School Districts With the Lowest Poverty Rates
New data is showing putting a spotlight on poverty inside New York classrooms, and the differences are eye-opening.
School poverty rates are often used to determine funding levels, support programs, and eligibility for federal and state aid.
New data is showing a big difference between schools with little or no poverty and schools with a large percentage of students living in poverty.
Below are the remaining school districts with a poverty rate below 2 percent.
Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District
Suffolk County
Population: 2,534
Poverty Rate: 1.81%
Edgemont Union Free School District
Westchester County
Population: 7,838
Poverty Rate: 1.82%
Wantagh Union Free School District
Nassau County
Population: 17,625
Poverty Rate: 1.96%
On the other end, here are the 15 school districts in New York with the highest poverty rates, according to new data.
The data focuses on children ages 5 to 17. It shows the growing economic pressures felt across New York, including rising housing costs, inflation, and regional income gaps.