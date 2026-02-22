New data is showing putting a spotlight on poverty inside New York classrooms, and the differences are eye-opening.

School poverty rates are often used to determine funding levels, support programs, and eligibility for federal and state aid.

New data is showing a big difference between schools with little or no poverty and schools with a large percentage of students living in poverty.

15 New York School Districts With the Lowest Poverty Rates

Below are the remaining school districts with a poverty rate below 2 percent.

Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District

Suffolk County

Population: 2,534

Poverty Rate: 1.81%

Edgemont Union Free School District

Westchester County

Population: 7,838

Poverty Rate: 1.82%

Wantagh Union Free School District

Nassau County

Population: 17,625

Poverty Rate: 1.96%

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates

On the other end, here are the 15 school districts in New York with the highest poverty rates, according to new data.

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates

The data focuses on children ages 5 to 17. It shows the growing economic pressures felt across New York, including rising housing costs, inflation, and regional income gaps.

