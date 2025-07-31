Is This Birthday Tradition No Longer Free In New York?

A Hudson Valley family was surprised when something that’s always been free suddenly showed up on the bill. Would you be okay with this?

I couldn't believe what happened during my mom's birthday dinner.

Charged For Birthday Slice At Hudson Valley Restaurant

Canva

My family and I went out this weekend to celebrate my mom's 70th birthday. When I called to make the reservation, I mentioned we are celebrating my mom's milestone birthday.

The person I spoke with on the phone said he'd make a note. My mom hates when we get her birthday cake at a restaurant. So naturally, (as someone who likes to tease) I was excited about everyone singing happy birthday to my mother at the restaurant.

And let's be honest, she deserves it! But, what happened next shocked me.

Waiter Kinda Forced Dessert On Us

After eating a delicious meal (despite what happened, we will be back), the waiter came up to us and asked if we wanted dessert.

My mom, not wanting a scene, said no. We also previously made other plans for dessert.

The waiter then looked at my mom and said, "Are you sure you don't want dessert?" When my mom again said "no," he again suggested my mom should order something.

My father also said no, informing the waiter we had plans to get ice cream nearby.

My mom turned beet red; she knew what was happening.

The waiter again pushed for dessert. (Clearly because he knew it was my mom's birthday and wanted to bring out a birthday dessert)

I also sensed what was happening and suggested she get something small, like a cannoli.

She settled on a slice of cheesecake (her favorite). The birthday cake surprise was ruined, but that wasn't the worst part.

We Were Charged For Birthday Cheesecake

Canva

The cheesecake arrived and we sang happy birthday and all shared the slice. It was honestly delicious.

However, when the bill arrived, we were very surprised to see we were charged $9 for the cake.

I can't recall ever seeing a charge for a birthday dessert from any restaurant in the past. Especially dessert that was pushed on us by the waiter.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner Says This Shouldn't Have Happened

Canva

I spoke with a different Hudson Valley restaurant owner who was also shocked to hear about the charge.

While he said the price of $9 for a slice of cheesecake is "cheap" (he says most charge about $14), he believes the waiter should have brought out a slice of cake as a surprise, without approaching the table about dessert, and the cake "should have been on the house."

I've polled friends, coworkers, and family, and no one has told me they've ever been charged for a birthday cake. Has this happened to you? Let us know in the comments.

