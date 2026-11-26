Could Bravo bring a Real Housewives franchise to Upstate New York?

Fans in the Capital Region are campaigning for a Real Housewives franchise.

Could "The Real Housewives Of Upstate New York" Happen? Here's What We Know

Gary Gershoff, Getty Images Gary Gershoff, Getty Images

Bravo has not announced one.

The push got a boost from actor Jerry O'Connell. He told the hosts of the new show Upstate Living that upstate is "the perfect market" for it.

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"I am all for a Real Housewives of upstate," O'Connell said. "I think we absolutely need it."

Handout, Getty Images Handout, Getty Images

The Comment War

Host Anne McCloy said O'Connell "accidentally started a WAR" in her comments after the interview. She says half of her followers are already casting the show.

The other half want celebrities to stay away.

Paige DeSorbo, the Albany native who stars on Bravo's "Summer House," reacted with double hearts.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Fans are also arguing over whether it would film in Saratoga or across the whole Capital Region.

O'Connell also started a comment war when he said all his famous friends are moving to Upstate New York.

Whispers Of A Bravo Show

There are whispers that a Bravo reality series is filming in Saratoga. Hudson Valley Post could not confirm that, and Bravo has not said anything publicly about a show in the region.

Bravo does not comment on casting for the franchise. It has been expanding in recent years. The network announced "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" in May 2025, after months of rumors that it was filming there.

Do you want Real Housewives to come to Upstate New York?

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Click the red title of each photo in order to watch the full sketch on YouTube. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl