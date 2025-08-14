Is New York’s “Prettiest Lake” Also Crawling With Snakes?

Swimming season is near. But is New York State's "prettiest" lake also infested with snakes?

Hudson Valley Post recently learned the six most snake infested lakes in New York State

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

See the full list below:

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.

Our friends at A-Z Animals crafted the list.

What Is New York State's Prettiest Lake?

Readers Digest named The Prettiest Lake in Every State

The publication named Keuka Lake in New York's Finger Lakes as the prettiest lake in the Empire State.

Keuka Lake Is New York's Prettiest Lake

The lake is often called “the jewel of the Finger Lakes."

What makes this lake stand out in the gorgeous Finger Lakes is the fact that Keuka Lake isn't shaped like a long skinny finger, like other lakes in the region, but it's shaped like the letter Y.

"Pristine waters from glaciers past flow both north and south, making this the only lake in the United States to do so," Reader's Digest writes about New York's prettiest lake. "Keuka Lake is also known for its swimming, fishing, boating, and camping."

Below are some of the other lakes, not far from the Empire State, that were honored.

Connecticut

Candlewood Lake

New Jersey

Sunfish Pond

Pennsylvania

Lake Jean

