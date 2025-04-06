Is Driving In New York State About to Get Even More Confusing?

Drivers are losing it over a new real road design that just went into effect.

Drivers are frustrated a new traffic pattern is forcing them to zig-zag.

Zig-Zag Road Aims To Cut Down On Speeding

CBS Philadelphia/YouTube CBS Philadelphia/YouTube loading...

This new road design has caused quite a stir.

Montgomery Township, a Pennsylvania suburb, installed this zig-zag on Gray Lane after police received many complaints from residents who say their road has become a "speedway."

Police confirmed the lines were installed on Friday.

CBS Philadelphia/YouTube CBS Philadelphia/YouTube loading...

"New lines were painted on Grays Lane. These traffic calming measures are being installed due to the numerous complaints/concerns we receive from residents about the 'speedway' Grays Lane has become. It was discussed at length with our Traffic Engineers, Highway Safety Officers, and Public Works," the Montgomery Township Police Department wrote on Facebook

Because Friday was just a few days before April 1, (April Fools Day) police had to comment on its post to confirm the new traffic pattern is, in fact, real.

"Yes, this is a legitimate precaution that has been put in place, "police wrote. "Our Highway Safety Officers and Traffic Engineers have determined that this is the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the local residents."

The new yellow and white zig-zag lines go for two blocks of the road.

CBS Philadelphia/YouTube CBS Philadelphia/YouTube loading...

While neighbors agree speeding is an issue, they don't think the new design is the best way to reduce speeding.

Will it work? That remains to be seen. If it does work, its possible these crazy looking curved lines could make its way to New York?

