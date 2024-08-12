"International felons" are in custody thanks to authorities from the Hudson Valley.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to announce "transnational fugitives" were arrested

International Fugitive Arrested After Traffic Stop In Ulster County, New York

In July, Ulster County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F150 in the Town of Ulster. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The driver of the car was identified as 35-year-old Kathleen McCarthy of Ireland. McCarthy was arrested on the scene and charged with possession of stolen property.

Homeland Security contacted the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office after learning of McCarthy's arrest.

Homeland Security Looking For Irish Woman Arrested In Ulster County

Turns out Homeland Security has been searching for McCarthy and her husband, 36-year-old Oliver Boswell of Ireland.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office that Ms. McCarthy and her husband; Oliver Boswell, were wanted by the City of London Police. It was further reported that Ms. McCarthy and Mr. Boswell were part of a transnational crime organization and were being sought by the City of London Police since 2018 for defrauding victims of more than £3 million pounds," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

With the help of Homeland Security, deputies and detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office found Boswell and "identified other members of the crime organization in Ulster County."

McCarthy and Boswell were taken into custody by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ERO officers.

“This is a case where ERO intelligence worked rapidly and cooperatively with our local and federal law enforcement partners to catch international felons,” ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said. “We would like to thank the Ulster County Sheriff's Office in Kingston, New York, for their assistance.”

Both remain in ERO custody in Newburgh pending removal proceedings.

